Amii McKeever is heading back to school by all accounts. The previous adviser to former Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, has been appointed policy adviser with James Lawless who is Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

Kilkenny native McKeever – who is a dyed-in-the-wool Tipp hurling supporter – has an impressive CV compiled over the years, having worked with the IFA, Glanbia and Irish Farmers Journal prior to joining McConalogue’s team.

Hopefully, McKeever’s appointment will give renewed impetus to the provision of veterinary courses at the Atlantic Technical University and the South East Technological University (SETU); and maybe even a review of the Green Cert.