I hear that Michael Miley has been commissioned to write the history of the FBD Trust. I can’t think of a more suitable person to recount the remarkable story of the trust, founded half a century ago to dispense some of the profits of the farmer-owned insurance company back into farming, mostly through education and research.

The Roscommon man has been a journalist, a Government adviser, and a PR guru across that 50 years, always close to the agri-food sector. His recall of people, places and incidents, and his ability to recount them, is unmatched.

I hear the working title is The Gospel according to Michael. Is that Michael Miley from Rahara, or the Michael originally from Toomevara?