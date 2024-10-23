Wexford/Wicklow election hopeful Senator Malcolm Byrne hosted agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue in Bunclody this week.
Next week Brian Brennan, running for Fine Gael, will host Minister of State Martin Heydon in Tinahely, while in Enniscorthy, Cllr Cathal Byrne, also running for Fine Gael, hosts former minister Simon Coveney to talk all things farming.
