I see Declan Hanrahan has landed a new position as vice chair of Copa-Cogeca’s working party on beef. The Laois farmer has experience, currently serving as chair of the IFA’s national livestock committee. Copa-Cogeca, headquartered in Brussels, is a major European agricultural organisation that has become a tool for national farm groups to lobby issues at an EU level. Hanrahan will now work alongside group chair Dominique Fayel and co-vice chair Jerzy Wierzbicki.
