One of New Zealand's Barrett brothers is heading to Leinster. \ Philip Doyle

When the Rugby World Cup was brought to the home of the three All Black Barrett brothers, the New Zealand dairy farmers filled it with milk “straight from the vat”.

This week Jordie Barrett signed for Leinster rugby, in a short-term deal for next year’s season.

The Barretts lived in Ireland for 15 months as children, when their father managed a dairy farm in Meath.

If Jordie is looking to keep up his farming skills while away, The Dealer knows a few that would be more than willing to give him a bit of work in the parlour.

Around his training schedule, of course.