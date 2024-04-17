Nobber Show and fair day is first out of the traps in the northeast this year, with the annual big day out taking place on Sunday 19 May 2024.
The highlight of the show is the two calf championships with €2,000 in prize money up for grabs in each of the classes.
The organisers will be hoping and praying for good weather in May, as will farmers.
