Never a man to shy away from the cameras, Ryanair supremo Michael O’Leary opened the gates of his Gigginstown farm and stud to Maeve Dineen and the team from Ear to the Ground for Thursday’s penultimate episode of the series.

Gigginstown farm manager Joe O'Mahoney, Ear to the Ground presenter Maeve Dineen and Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary at Gigginstown, in front of a recently installed sculpture of Tiger Roll.

In his characteristically frank manner, I’m told the controversial businessman doesn’t hold back with views on everything from climate change and belching cows, to land prices and why he sees himself as more of a farmer than an airline boss.

Farming over 1,500ac, the Mullingar man gives the cameras full access to the pedigree farm and stud, with farm manager Joe O’Mahoney by his side.

Could O’Leary be Ireland’s answer to Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm?