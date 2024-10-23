Congratulations to Loughmore-
Castleiney, the mid-Tipperary GAA club that recently won both the football and hurling senior county finals for the third time in 11 years.
The club, which features just a pub, church and shop in each village, is dominated by dairy farmers, who have sore heads from all the celebrating.
Interestingly, the parish has the highest density of robots in the county, and maybe nationally, with no fewer than five players with robots milking their cows. Correlation or causation anyone?
Congratulations to Loughmore-
Castleiney, the mid-Tipperary GAA club that recently won both the football and hurling senior county finals for the third time in 11 years.
The club, which features just a pub, church and shop in each village, is dominated by dairy farmers, who have sore heads from all the celebrating.
Interestingly, the parish has the highest density of robots in the county, and maybe nationally, with no fewer than five players with robots milking their cows. Correlation or causation anyone?
SHARING OPTIONS: