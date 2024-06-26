I see the job of chief veterinary officer with the Department of Agriculture advertised. My understanding is the current holder of the office, Galway native Martin Blake, is retiring in November. My deep throat in Kildare Street suggests that there a number of strong candidates looking at this one.

One rumour doing the rounds earlier this week was that former CEO of Animal Health Ireland Joe O’Flaherty might throw his hat in the ring.

I can confirm O’Flaherty is now officially retired from the department. His better half, Ann Derwin, is to become Irish Ambassador to the Netherlands in August, after almost four years in China.

So who might like a tilt at the job? Patricia Reilly, head of cabinet with European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness might have a pop at it. The former deputy chief veterinary officer left to go to the Irish embassy in Warsaw in 2004 and subsequently joined the cabinet with Máire Geoghegan-Quinn in 2010.

Another well respected individual Rob Doyle, head of laboratories with the Department, would have the CV to match the role. Likewise, and probably my hot tip for this role, is June Fanning. The current deputy chief is straight talking, very well respected and knows her stuff. We’ll keep you posted.