The Department is in the lookout for veterinary inspectors to take up posts at meat plants. \ Philip Doyle

I see that the Department of Agriculture is hiring 27 vets on a temporary basis for its meat plant inspection wing across 13 different counties.

A 15 March deadline has been set for applications, after which the assessment and selection processes are still needed.

The timeline is sure to allow those interested to still get a good run at the remainder of the calving and lambing before taking up post in their respective factories.

At a going rate of €87/hr, The Dealer is sure there will be no shortage of interest.