The 2025 Walsh scholars alum award was awarded to Dr Karl Walsh, head of the research, bioeconomy and codex division at the Department of Agriculture at a ceremony in Teagasc Ashtown on Thursday, 15 May. Dr Walsh is pictured receiving his award from Liam Herlihy, Teagasc chair; Professor Frank O’Mara, Teagasc director; and Jane Kavanagh, head of research development and Walsh scholars at Teagasc.

The head of the research, bioeconomy and codex division at the Department of Agriculture, received the award at a ceremony in Teagasc Ashtown last week. The award recognises outstanding graduates of the Teagasc Walsh Scholars Programme who have gone on to make a meaningful impact in agriculture, food, and rural development at national or international level.

Dr Walsh, who previously worked as an agricultural attaché in Paris and helped lead the development of Food Vision 2030 – Ireland’s national agri-food strategy – said the programme had a lasting influence on his career.