Beef Plan has been pretty low-key in terms of activism in more recent years.

That all might be about to change though, following the appointment of Nadaline Webster as general manager.

Webster came to prominence in farming circles through her advocacy on biogenic methane and the carbon cycle with the Carbon Removals Action Group (CRAG).

I understand she sees the board of Beef Plan and herself as aligned on environmental issues, and expects they will be effective in driving key changes.

While Beef Plan has been focussed on establishing its purchasing and producer group, Webster sees direct advocacy on behalf of farmers as crucial, with Government recognition of Beef Plan as a farmer representative body essential.