The report has been imminent for many months now.

The impending release of the twice-postponed National Biomethane Strategy seems to be perpetually on the horizon.

Terms like “soon,” “due shortly,” “awaiting sign-off,” “in the final stages,” and “imminent” are now standard when any minister mentions it.

However, The Dealer understands the real reason for the delay is that the Government has struggled to find the necessary funding to support the proposed measures in the strategy.

While we have heard many times of the need to provide capital support for anaerobic digestion plants by ministers, it seems they can’t find the funds under the mattress to back that up.