Farmers from all over Ireland came together at the Tullow Show. It can be a great place to catch up on the year’s progress, maybe even buy or sell a load of straw. I heard two farmers chatting on Sunday, one a livestock farmer from the west, the other a tillage farmer in the southeast. “Have you much winter grain this year?” the livestock farmer asked.
“None,” replied the tillage farmer, “and I don’t have much spring grain either. It’s mostly summer corn – sowed in May!”
