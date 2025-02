DEAR EDITOR,

The following simple suggestion may be of help to farmers whose sheep are being attacked by dogs. It certainly has worked 100% on one farm locally.

Put a donkey or two in the same field with the sheep.

The dogs have come occasionally, but have been driven off by the donkeys. Previously many of the sheep had been killed and badly wounded by dogs.

There hasn’t been a single casualty since the introduction of the donkeys in my area.