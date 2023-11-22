DEAR EDITOR
I agree fully with your thesis that farm policy should follow the latest science, namely that of Professors William van Wijngaarden and Will Happer, as outlined by the former in our Irish Climate Science Forum (ICSF) lecture of 14 November and which may be enjoyed on our website at https://www.icsf.ie/lecture-series.
Having been at the Aviva event last week, I regret to say that, in my opinion, the presentation by Prof Peter Thorne seemed to only reflect official group-think on agricultural emissions, which in our view is not an appropriate basis for farm policy.
