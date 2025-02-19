DEAR EDITOR,

I read your news page reports last week on the presence and management control of TB in Australia and New Zealand (15 February). As I’m originally from Ireland, I know the impact TB is having in Ireland and the testing regime, etc. However, I’m farming here in New Zealand for over 15 years and I often ask my New Zealand vet why don’t Kiwis do the skin test in the neck like we do in Ireland. His answer always is “way too many positives”.

Over here our TB testing regime is a skin test under the tail head – followed up by a blood test if swelling detected. TB testing is done by technicians or contractors (no vets) and is paid by a TB levy through the meat factories. My understanding is the New Zealand government pays 40% to the ‘TB free programme’, and the other 60% is from the levies on dairy, beef and lamb.