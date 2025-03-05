DEAR EDITOR: The pressures on farmers are wide ranging and often out of their control. The physical and mental load of the farmer is starting to become more recognised, but what about the rest of the farming family?

The stresses of farming can be felt by all family members, many of whom have additional roles off-farm. Most research to date has focused primarily on farmers’ mental health, while the rest of the farming family can often go unnoticed. Our study aims to change this.

We want to hear about the lived experience of members of farming families.

Ultimately, we will use the information we gather to design a wellbeing initiative to be delivered directly back to farming communities. Our survey can be completed on a phone or laptop. You must be over 18 and a member of an Irish farming family to take part.

Click here to access the survey.