Leaving Cert Agricultural Science – Higher Level Sample Answers (Biological Properties of Soil)

Section A: Short Answer Questions (10 marks each)

1. Define the soil microbiome and explain its role in nutrient cycling.

  • The soil microbiome refers to the community of microorganisms (bacteria, fungi, and actinomycetes) present in soil.

    • It plays a key role in nutrient cycling by:

  • Breaking down organic matter into humus.
  • Releasing nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and carbon for plant uptake.
  • Fixing atmospheric nitrogen (e.g., Rhizobium bacteria in clover).

    • 2. What is humus, and how does it contribute to soil fertility?

  • Humus is the fully decomposed organic matter in soil.

    • It improves soil fertility by:

  • Enhancing soil structure and aeration.
  • Increasing water retention and reducing erosion.
  • Providing nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus for plant growth.

    • 3. List three benefits of organic matter in soil and explain why it is important for plant growth.

    1. Improves Soil Structure – Prevents compaction and increases aeration.

    2. Enhances Nutrient Retention – Organic matter holds essential nutrients (N, P, K).

    3. Increases Microbial Activity – Supports beneficial microorganisms that aid plant growth.

    4. Describe the role of earthworms in maintaining soil structure and fertility.

  • Earthworms improve soil aeration and drainage by burrowing through the soil.
  • Earthworms break down organic matter into humus, enriching soil fertility.
  • Earthworns castings (waste) increase nutrient availability for plants.

    • 5. Explain the process of carbon sequestration and its importance in soil management.

  • Carbon sequestration is the process of storing carbon in soil through organic matter and plant material.

    • Importance in soil management:

  • Reduces CO2 levels in the atmosphere, helping combat climate change.
  • Improves soil structure and microbial activity.
  • Helps prevent erosion and increase soil fertility.

    • 6. What is the rhizosphere, and how does it support plant growth?

  • The rhizosphere is the soil zone surrounding plant roots, rich in microorganisms.

    • It supports plant growth by:

  • Facilitating nutrient absorption, particularly phosphorus.
  • Encouraging microbial activity (e.g., Mycorrhizal fungi improve root uptake).
  • Improving soil aggregation and structure.

    • 7. Give two examples of biostimulants and describe their effect on crop productivity.

    1. Humic Acid – Improves root growth and soil structure.

    2. Seaweed Extracts – Enhances plant resistance to stress and boosts germination.

    8. How does soil pH affect microbial activity and nutrient availability?

  • Neutral pH (6-7): Promotes optimal microbial activity.
  • Acidic soils (<5.5): Reduce nitrogen-fixing bacteria efficiency.
  • Alkaline soils (>8): Can cause nutrient deficiencies (e.g., phosphorus lock-up).

    • 9. Outline two farming practices that help maintain high levels of organic matter in soil.

    1. Crop Rotation: Reduces soil depletion and maintains organic matter.

    2. Adding Organic Fertilisers: Farmyard manure, compost, and green manures increase organic matter levels.

    10. Describe the role of Rhizobium bacteria in clover and how it benefits soil fertility.

  • Rhizobium bacteria live in root nodules of clover and fix atmospheric nitrogen into ammonia.

    • Benefits:

  • Reduces the need for artificial nitrogen fertilisers.
  • Improves soil fertility by increasing nitrogen availability.

    • Section B: Long Questions (50 marks each)

    Question 1: The Soil Microbiome & Organic Matter

    (a) Define the soil microbiome and describe two ways it benefits soil health.

  • The soil microbiome consists of bacteria, fungi, and actinomycetes that decompose organic matter and recycle nutrients.

    • Benefits:

    1. Enhances soil fertility by making nutrients available for plants.

    2. Improves soil structure by forming humus.

    (b) Explain the process of humification and how it influences soil structure.

  • Humification is the breakdown of organic matter into stable humus.
  • Influence on soil structure:
  • Improves aggregation (reduces compaction).
  • Increases water retention and aeration.

    • (c) Discuss three advantages of adding organic matter to agricultural soils.

    1. Increases nutrient availability (slow release of nitrogen and phosphorus).

    2. Enhances water-holding capacity, reducing drought stress.

    3. Boosts microbial activity, supporting a healthy soil ecosystem.

    (d) Compare the effects of continuous tillage and permanent grassland on soil organic matter levels.

  • Continuous tillage: Reduces organic matter due to oxidation and erosion.
  • Permanent grassland: Maintains higher organic matter through plant material decomposition.

    • (e) Describe two methods farmers can use to increase carbon sequestration in soil.

    1. Using cover crops: Increases soil carbon content.

    2. Reduced tillage: Minimises soil disturbance and retains organic matter.

    Question 2: The Role of Earthworms & The Rhizosphere

    (a) Explain how earthworms improve soil aeration, drainage, and nutrient cycling.

  • Earthworms create burrows, improving soil porosity and drainage.
  • Their digestion of organic matter releases nutrients into the soil.

    • (b) What are the optimum conditions for earthworm survival in agricultural soils?

  • Moist soils with organic matter.
  • pH 6-8 (neutral conditions).
  • Temperature above 12°C.

    • (c) Define the rhizosphere and explain its role in nutrient absorption.

  • The rhizosphere is the root zone where microorganisms interact with plant roots.
  • It enhances nutrient uptake, especially phosphorus and nitrogen.

    • (d) Describe the symbiotic relationship between mycorrhizal fungi and plant roots.

  • Fungi absorb nutrients (especially phosphorus) from the soil and transfer them to the plant.
  • In return, the plant provides carbohydrates to the fungi.

    • (e) How can farmers enhance microbial activity in the rhizosphere to improve soil fertility?

  • Adding organic matter (compost, manure).
  • Using crop rotation to promote microbial diversity.
  • Reducing chemical inputs to preserve beneficial microbes.

    • Section C: Long Question (50 marks)

    Question 3: Sustainable Soil Management & Nutrient Cycles

    (a) The importance of soil microorganisms in nutrient recycling.

  • Microorganisms decompose organic matter, releasing nitrogen, phosphorus, and carbon for plant uptake.

    • (b) The role of the nitrogen cycle in maintaining soil fertility.

  • Nitrifying bacteria convert ammonia into usable nitrates for plants.
  • Denitrifying bacteria return nitrogen to the atmosphere.

    • (c) Farming practices that help reduce soil compaction and erosion.

  • Reduced tillage
  • Cover crops
  • Adding organic matter.

    • (d) The impact of excessive fertiliser use on soil health and water quality.

  • Causes soil acidification and eutrophication (water pollution from nitrogen runoff).

    • (e) Strategies to improve soil biodiversity and sustainability.

  • Planting multi-species swards.
  • Increasing organic matter input.
  • Implementing sustainable grazing systems.

