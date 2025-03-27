Section A: Short Answer Questions (10 marks each)

1. Define soil pH and explain how it influences nutrient availability for plants.

Soil pH measures the acidity or alkalinity of soil on a scale from 0 to 14.

Optimal soil pH: 5.5 – 7.5 (most Irish soils are acidic).

Effect on nutrients:

Low pH (<5.5) reduces availability of phosphorus and essential cations (Ca²?, Mg²?).

High pH (>7.5) can cause micronutrient deficiencies (e.g., iron, zinc).

2. List three causes of soil acidity and suggest one method to correct it.

Causes of soil acidity:

1. Excessive fertilisation (ammonium-based fertilizers lower pH).

2. Animal manure (produces organic acids).

3. Acid rain (sulfur emissions lower pH).

Correction: Apply lime (CaCO3) to neutralise soil acidity.

3. What is cation exchange capacity (CEC), and why is it important in soil fertility?

CEC is the ability of soil to hold and exchange cations (positively charged nutrients).

Importance:

Higher CEC means better nutrient retention (more fertile soil).

Clay and humus increase CEC, making nutrients more available to plants.

4. Name three major soil cations and describe their role in plant nutrition.

Calcium (Ca²?): Strengthens cell walls, improves soil structure.

Magnesium (Mg²?): Essential for chlorophyll production (photosynthesis).

Potassium (K?): Aids protein synthesis and water regulation.

5. Explain the process of liming and describe two of its benefits for soil health.

Liming: Adding lime (CaCO3) to increase soil pH.

Benefits:

1. Improves nutrient availability (reduces aluminum toxicity).

2. Enhances microbial activity, increasing organic matter decomposition.

6. What is flocculation, and why is it important for soil structure?

Flocculation: The process where soil particles cluster together, forming stable aggregates.

Importance:

Improves aeration and drainage.

Increases root penetration and water retention.

7. How does soil texture affect the cation exchange capacity (CEC) of a soil?

Clay soils have high CEC (hold more nutrients).

Sandy soils have low CEC (leach nutrients quickly).

8. Distinguish between macronutrients and micronutrients, providing one example of each.

Macronutrients (needed in large amounts) – e.g., Nitrogen (N) for leaf growth.

Micronutrients (needed in small amounts) – e.g., Zinc (Zn) for enzyme function.

9. Describe two symptoms of nitrogen deficiency in plants and explain why nitrogen is essential for plant growth.

Symptoms:

1. Chlorosis (yellowing of leaves).

2. Stunted growth due to lack of proteins.

Importance of nitrogen: Needed for amino acids, proteins, and chlorophyll production.

10. What is the Teagasc Soil Index System, and how does it help farmers manage soil fertility?

Soil Index System (1-4) ranks soil fertility:

Index 1: Very low fertility, needs high fertiliser input.

Index 4: High fertility, requires little or no fertiliser.

Section B: Structured Questions (50 marks each)

Question 1: Soil pH, Liming & Nutrient Availability

(a) Define soil pH and explain its effect on plant nutrient uptake.

Soil pH is a measure of H+ ion concentration.

Affects nutrient solubility:

Low pH locks up phosphorus.

High pH reduces iron and zinc availability.

(b) Describe how liming increases soil pH and improves soil structure.

Lime (CaCO3) replaces H+ and Al³? ions with Ca²?, raising pH.

Improves soil aggregation by flocculating clay particles.

(c) Outline three ways farmers can prevent soil acidification.

1. Use pH-neutral fertilisers instead of ammonium-based fertilisers.

2. Apply lime regularly to maintain pH.

3. Reduce exposure to acid rain by improving soil buffering capacity.

Question 2: Cation Exchange and Soil Fertility

(a) What is cation exchange, and how does it affect nutrient availability for plants?

Cation exchange is the process of nutrient cations (Ca²?, Mg²?, K?) binding to soil particles.

Importance: Ensures nutrient retention and availability for plant uptake.

(b) List four factors that affect a soil’s cation exchange capacity (CEC).

1. Humus content – Highest CEC due to negative charges.

2. Clay content – More clay = higher nutrient retention.

3. Soil texture – Fine soils hold more cations.

4. pH level – Higher pH improves cation retention.

(c) Compare the CEC of clay soils and sandy soils.

Clay soils: High CEC, retain more nutrients.

Sandy soils: Low CEC, leach nutrients quickly.

Section C: Extended Response Question (50 marks)

Question 3: Soil Fertility and Sustainable Land Management

(a) The difference between macronutrients and micronutrients, giving two examples of each.

Macronutrients: Needed in large amounts (e.g., Nitrogen, Phosphorus).

Micronutrients: Needed in small amounts (e.g., Iron, Zinc).

(b) The importance of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) in plant growth.

Nitrogen (N): Promotes leaf and stem growth.

Phosphorus (P): Needed for root development and energy transfer.

Potassium (K): Helps in water regulation and disease resistance.

(c) How improper fertiliser application can lead to soil degradation and water pollution.

Excess fertiliser causes soil acidification and nutrient imbalances.

Runoff leads to eutrophication (algal blooms in water bodies).

(d) Two sustainable farming practices that maintain soil fertility.

1. Crop rotation: Reduces soil depletion and disease buildup.

2. Cover cropping: Prevents nutrient leaching and soil erosion.

(e) The role of soil organic matter in improving soil fertility.

Organic matter increases water retention and microbial activity.

Improves CEC and nutrient availability.