Launching the AgTech Ireland pre-Budget 2025 submission were (l to r): board director Deirdre O’Shea, chair Padraig Hennessy, director William Minchin, treasurer Lloyd Pearson and COO Catherine Lascurettes.

AgTech Ireland has called on the Government to provide “favourable planning measures and taxation” for agriculture companies.

It is from the technology companies’ launch of their Budget 2025 submission in which they also prioritise the renewal of the nitrates derogation.

Speaking at the launch, AgTech chair Padraig Hennessy said the need to transition to more sustainable farming practices has never been greater.

“It is equally important that agtech businesses are supported to thrive and develop, as their role is to accompany this transition,” Hennessy said.

“Agtech companies need favourable planning measures and taxation, access to high-quality power and telecommunication infrastructure, patient finance, independent scientific validation of technology and local and national agency supports – such as LEO, EI and ISIF.”

Nitrates derogation

AgTech said for farmers to deliver on the required climate obligations, they will require financial and fiscal supports.

Hennessy added that rural areas are important to Ireland’s economy, public life and environment.

“The last couple of years have seen fundamental changes to the nitrates legislation, concerns over the continuation of the Irish nitrates derogation, new obligations on carbon emissions under the Climate Action Act and plans, topped by challenging weather conditions, and this has proven both costly and wearing for farmers’ livelihoods and mental health,” he said.

“It is crucial that farmers would receive continued and strengthened financial and technical supports through CAP and national funds to promote transition to better practices and technology adoption.

“The forthcoming budget must be used to fund infrastructure and measures supporting the agricultural and agtech ecosystems to enable Ireland to achieve its climate and environmental obligations.”