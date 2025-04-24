Pictured at the announcement of ALDI Ireland’s extended partnership with Sunglow Nurseries are Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon; and the grandnephew and grandniece of Joe McGuinness, Jack and Emma Daly.

ALDI and Sunglow Nurseries have announced the extension to their partnership with a new five–year contract.

This contract, worth almost $14m to the Dublin business, will see Sunglow continue to supply Bord Bia quality-assured Irish strawberries to ALDI’s 163 stores across the country.

Based in Rush, Co Dublin, Sunglow has supplied ALDI since 2008 with 95% of its produce being sold in ALDI stores, with the remaining produce supplied to small, local businesses.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said that this represents a significant investment in both Sunglow’s horticulture enterprise and the wider Irish agricultural sector.

“This partnership is aligned with the ambition set out in the National Strategy for Horticulture 2023-2027 and is a testament to both increased consumer demand for local, in season, fresh, quality produce and the success of Irish businesses in supplying our retail sector.

“Backing Irish growers is vital to the ongoing success of our agri-food industry, and it is encouraging to see ALDI maintaining and developing its commitment to supporting Irish businesses.”

Pictured at the announcement of ALDI Ireland’s extended partnership with Sunglow Nurseries are Joe McGuinness, partner at Sunglow Nurseries; Gerard McLoughlin, buying director at ALDI Ireland; and Emer Gallaher Hall, senior manager for Horticulture at Bord Bia.

Strawberries

The announcement comes as Sunglow’s early season premium Irish strawberries hit the shelves across ALDI’s Irish stores.

The business is managed by brothers John, Billy, and Joe McGuinness, who employ 10 full-time and 30 part-time staff at their North Dublin nursery.

Speaking on the announcement, Joe McGuinness said these supports have given the partners the security to invest in the business.

“We are delighted with the extension of our partnership and look forward to growing and developing our business and working with ALDI for the next five years and beyond.”

ALDI Ireland’s buying director, Gerard McLoughlin, added: “Sunglow have been providing ALDI customers with their delicious Bord Bia Quality-Assured Irish strawberries for the last 17 years and we look forward to continuing to supply our customers with the highest quality Irish produce from Sunglow for years to come.”

