Farmers looking to set up a farm shop and sell direct to consumers may have to complete food safety training, the Energy and Farm Diversification Show heard. \ Maria Moynihan

Farmers who are considering selling their agri-food goods directly to consumers have been warned to consider three potential pitfalls before doing so by Deirdre Kennedy, a technologist at Teagasc’s food research centre in Moorepark.

These are business planning, the technical side of processing food and the marketing needed to get goods sold.

Even seemingly simple aspects of running an on-farm processing unit or farm shop, such as securing suitable staff, must be considered before plans proceed, Kennedy told farmers at the Energy and Farm Diversification Show in Gurteen. Hidden costs discussed include product which is not sold and ensuring all relevant training is kept up to date.

“Where am I going to sell? What’s my target market? Am I going to be doing it at home? Am I going to be looking for someone to make it for me, which can be very difficult,” are all questions Kennedy said must be answered before investments are made.

“You probably can’t underestimate the hidden costs. It’s good to find those out whether it be talking to [Teagasc] or talking to similar producers. Get as much [information] as you possibly can from your Local Enterprise Office.”

Susan Sexton, who runs an open farm and farm shop in Kildare, urged farmers considering opening their farm to the public, or setting up a farm shop to stay on top of the regulations.

“It is a lot of paperwork and a lot of worry because you think you are going to do it wrong, but the more you embrace it the better,” Sexton said. “I found that when you are working with Government departments, they are not trying to catch you out, they are just trying to make sure you are protecting yourself and doing things properly.”