Developers will be able to secure a capital grant towards the cost of an anaerobic digestion plant. \ AgriKomp

The long-awaited National Biomethane Strategy is set to be approved by Cabinet on Tuesday, 28 May.

The strategy includes over 20 measures and actions, each to be completed by members of the steering committee, aimed at stimulating the development of the biomethane industry.

A draft strategy was put to public consultation earlier this year, receiving hundreds of responses.

The draft provided a high-level outline of how the Government intends to achieve its vision for a new “agri-centric and farmer-led” anaerobic digestion (AD) industry.

Funding

The launch of the strategy will be accompanied by a €40m package to provide capital grants to developers.

The terms and conditions of the grant aid, such as the amount per plant, the need for planning permission and licences, off-take agreements, match funding or proof that the renewable gas will be used in the Republic of Ireland are not yet known. However, it is likely that the plants will have to be operational by 2025.

The funding for the initial tranche of AD plants will be provided by the Department of Agriculture, under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

It is understood that the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications will source additional funding from 2025.

Read more

Government commits €40m for AD plants

What is in the draft biomethane strategy?