Clover-safe sprays Clovermax and DB Plus have received emergency usage approval, but not for all reseeds, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

The products, which are a blend of 2,4-DB and MCPA, can only be used in newly sown red clover silage swards, it said.

The authorisation allows a “limited and controlled amount” be placed on the Irish market and used in 2024.

“It must be noted that the products may only be used on red clover silage swards sown in 2024 for the control of docks where required,” the Department said.

The sale of all 2,4-DB chemicals has been banned since the end of October 2020. A derogation for use was granted but there were supply issues. A new clover-safe spray called ProClova XL became available to farmers in 2024 and contains the new active ingredient Rinskor or florpyrauxifen-benzyl.