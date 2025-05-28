There has been major improvement in recent years in the number of pesticide exceedances in public drinking water with the incidence rate falling by over 50% since 2017. However, there was a slight increase recorded in 2024 with 66 exceedances identified in over 34,000 analyses compared to 52 in 2023. This number is small at just 0.19% but when it comes to drinking water there is a zero tolerance focus. As such it is critical that pesticides are handled in a manner that prevents them making their way in to watercourses.

The following is a 10-point plan for responsible pesticide usage.

1 Professional user

Any person who applies Plant Protection Products (PPPs) which are designated as professional use on their label must be registered as a professional user (PU) with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. The registration process requires completion of an approved pesticide application course. Training certificates and PU numbers must be made available to Department inspectors if requested.

2 Equipment test

By law tests are required at least once every three years for pesticide application equipment (PAE). This includes all horizontal boom sprayers and bush/orchard blast sprayers. The countdown for testing begins from the date of purchase for the initial test and recurs at three-year intervals thereafter, as detailed in Table 1.

All PAE must also be calibrated regularly and a record of such calibrations maintained for inspection purposes. Select the best nozzle for application taking into account spray coverage, whilst minimising spray drift. Failing to test your sprayer is not only a breach of legal obligations but also affects the conditionality requirements under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and risks penalties on direct payments.

Ditch sprayers which are advertised to spray under the electric fence are not permitted for use as pesticide application equipment as no PPPs are approved for use in them.

3 Watercourses and buffer margins

Make sure you are aware of the location of all nearby watercourses, including drains, wells and springs. Comply with either a minimum 3m no-spray buffer zone for any watercourse subject to CAP conditionality, or a larger product-specific aquatic buffer zone specified on a product label, if one has been set. Mark out the required buffer zone from the edge of the river or lake or other watercourse and drainage ditches.

4PCS number

Only products with a valid pesticide control service (PCS) number can be purchased. The plant protection products register has a live database of all licensed products and also lists withdrawn products.

5 Closed spray period

It goes without saying that the product label should be read closely and the product only used as directed.

It is important to note that some products have a closed spray period which is a period during which the product is not permitted to be used.

This is the case for many products containing MCPA.

6 Weather forecast

It is essential that spray is not applied when there is rain forecast in the next 48 hours. The wind speed and direction should also be checked to determine if there is a safe window to complete spraying.

Spray product should be store in a clearly identifiable lockable store.

7 Preparing the mix

Determine the correct amount of spray solution required for the target area to reduce the volume of spray remaining after application and avoid excessive application. When adding PPPs to the sprayer tank wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and ensure conditions are optimum.

Fill the sprayer half full with clean water, agitate and add the PPP as per label instructions. Never leave a sprayer unattended and take care to avoid any spills. It is recommended where possible use a covered handling area if available and suitable for the task. It is also recommended where possible to have a containment system in place such as a bund or lip around the filling area. Having sand present to quickly soak and contain any spills will also help.

Never fill a sprayer directly from a watercourse or mix, load, handle PPPs adjacent to a watercourse.

Remember a single foil cap entering a watercourse can contaminate a small stream for 30km.

8 Records

All farmers including grassland farmers are required to maintain accurate records of all pesticide applications of all PPPs applied to ensure traceability and accountability.

The level of detail required is as follows; Date, product name and PCS number, location, size of area treated, type of area treated, application rate, water volume, method of application, buffer zone applied, IPM rational for use, PU number. Where applicable risk assessment records demonstrating the need for PPP use must be maintained for applications in specific areas such as Special Protection Areas, Special Areas of Conservation and any public areas.

The use of contractors to apply PPPs does not waive a grassland farmer’s responsibility in terms of compliance. It is up to the farmer to ensure that the contractor uses trained and registered PUs to apply spray and farmers must maintain all of the records described above.

9 Container / equipment wash

Where remnants occur spray out on a suitable area ensuring that the maximum allowed dose as outlined on the label for that area is not exceeded. Triple rinse empty containers back into the sprayer. Never use an empty pesticide container for another use. The only correct method of disposal for empty triple rinsed containers is through an IFFPG collection day.

Under no circumstance should empty triple rinsed PPP containers be put in with regular recycling.

10 Pesticide store

PPPs must only be stored in a bunded, ventilated, well lit, locked and clearly signed chemical store.

Sand or another suitable absorbent material should be available to help quickly contain any spills.

More information on this can be obtained from your local farm advisor or on the DAFM pesticides website