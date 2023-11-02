Corridan is a qualified veterinary surgeon and has a PhD specialising in cattle reproduction.

Doreen Corridan has been appointed CEO of the National Cattle Breeding Centre Limited (NCBC) and is stepping down as CEO of Munster Bovine.

Corridan will take up her new role in 2024 and succeed Bernard Eivers.

According to Munter Bovine, Corridan played a key role in the development of AI, milk recording and herd health programmes.

A qualified veterinary surgeon, Corridan has a PhD specialising in cattle reproduction and has served as a board director with NCBC and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

'Passionate interest'

Commenting on her move, Doreen said: “As someone with a passionate interest in breeding and genetics, it has been a huge honour for me to serve as chief executive of Munster Bovine.

"I will continue to work closely with Munster Bovine, ensuring that it can play an effective role in the future of sustainable farming in the wider Munster region.”

Martin Kavanagh, currently business development and sustainability manager with Munster Bovine, has been appointed interim chief executive while the company carries out a recruitment process to appoint a permanent chief executive.

Munster Bovine is headquartered in Ballyvorisheen, Mallow, Co Cork, providing genetics and related products and services to herd owners across the region.

'Leading experts'

Welcoming Corridan to her new role, NCBC chair Kevin Keavney said that she is widely acknowledged as one of the country’s leading experts on cattle breeding and bovine genetics.

"The board identified her as an ideal candidate for the role and I’m pleased that with the support of NCBC and Munster Bovine and their respective shareholders, she has agreed to lead NCBC in the important role of continuing to strengthen Ireland’s cattle breeding industry for the benefit of all herd owners and sustainable farming in Ireland," he said.