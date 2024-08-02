Packets of various sizes are being recalled.

The Food and Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall for a number of batches of spinach leaves following the detection of listeria monocytogenes.

McCormack Family Farms Spinach Leaves and McCormack Family Farms Baby Leaves Spinach have both been recalled across packets sizes 60g, 100g, 120g, 250g and 500g.

The 250g pack size of Supervalu Spinach Unwashed in also on recall as well as the Fresh Choice Market Spinach 100g pack.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale while consumers have been advised not to eat the implicated batches.

Nature of danger

Symptoms of listeria monocytogenes infection, according to the FSAI, can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications. Some people are more vulnerable to listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average 3 weeks but can range between 3 and 70 days.