Francie Gorman took up the role of the 17th president of the IFA at organisation's AGM this Tuesday. \ Philip Doyle

Environmental change on farms needs to be funded through a standalone budget and not via CAP, Francie Gorman said as he officially took up the role of Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president.

In his presidential address at the 69th IFA AGM this Tuesday, Gorman said farm incomes will be the number one priority in his term as president.

“We can no longer accept our CAP supports being raided to deliver environmental ambition. This should instead be funded through a separate budget.

“Farmers in all sectors, the vulnerable sectors in particular, are under serious and constant income pressure. This cannot continue,” he said.

Gorman added that farmers need to be rewarded for the role they play in delivering on Ireland’s environmental ambition.

New practices

“We have taken on new practices in a huge way to enhance our position as one of the most sustainable and environmentally-friendly food-producing nations on the planet.

“Too often, how we [farmers] are portrayed is both inaccurate and unfair. For me, Irish farmers are the unsung heroes of the climate and biodiversity debate,” Gorman added.

ACRES, he said, does not deliver as an agri-environmental scheme and a better alternative is needed with payments of €15,000 upwards.

Gorman added that the Government has failed to support primary producers since it came into office and that farmers’ livelihoods are under threat.

“From CAP to nitrates to TAMS to VAT to late payments, this Government has let farmers down,” he said.

Undermine

Gorman said the EU is trying to undermine Ireland’s competitive advantage by designing regulations which do not give fair credit to Ireland’s grass-based system.

“A typical example of this was the recent nitrates debacle. Our Minister and his Department agreed to a completely flawed review mechanism, which resulted in our derogation going from 250kg to 220kg of organic N/ha for most parts of the country.

“This Government, and the one which succeeds it, must fight for Irish farming and our sustainable grass-based system,” he said.

Ireland is one of the most sustainable food-producing countries in the world and this needs to be recognised, Gorman added.

“We have the climate and the skillset. We need to recognise and reward farmers for the positive role they play.

“My message to people who continue knocking farmers. We are not going to stop producing food in a sustainable way,” he said.

‘Hands off our lands’

In a wide-ranging speech, Gorman mentioned several farmer issues, including land designation and compulsory purchase orders (CPOs).

“Farmers are increasingly concerned about being taken for granted by the State and some private developers on infrastructure projects such as roads, greenways, electricity lines and pipelines.

“Let me be clear – there must be full agreement before any developer enters their land. “I have a clear message for this Government and future governments: hands off our lands,” he said.

Change

Referring to his presidential election campaign agenda, Gorman said he promised change and wants to deliver on that.

On his priorities for the next four years as IFA president, Gorman said he will focus on ensuring farmers have a much bigger say in Irish and EU policy, that farmers are acknowledged and paid for the work they do and that there will be a stronger and more vibrant IFA.

“I intend to maximise the strength and reputation of [the] IFA.

“I want to see us front and centre in devising policy that rewards our sustainable farming practices, irrespective of where you farm in this country. We have to respect and respond to the concerns of all members,” he said.

Communication

How the IFA communicates as an organisation was a common theme at the presidential hustings held last year.

Gorman said a new communication plan will be in front of the IFA national council this spring.

“We need to be able to communicate our message to members, Government and the wider public in a much more proactive, timely and concise manner," he said.

Gorman added that the IFA needs to encourage greater involvement of women and more diversity within the association.