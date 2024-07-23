Tractors and machinery cause just over half of farm deaths. \ Donal O' Leary

Tractors and machinery are the cause of over 50% of farm incidents in Ireland.

Between the years of 2013 – 2014 there was a total of 13 deaths on farms involving machinery.

Being entangled in PTOs, crushed under a machine part, caught in a machine mechanism, crushed between vehicles and struck by a machine object are the main causes of deaths with farm machinery.

Advice

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has identified 10 key tips on machinery safety:

All power take-off (PTO) drive shafts must be fully guarded by enclosing them along their full length from the tractor to the first bearing on the machine and ensure the O guard is in place on power drive shafts.

Only use a machine once the guard is in place. Fixed guards must always be kept in place to prevent entanglement. The guard should ensure that no part of your body can reach the danger zone.

Loose or torn clothing should not be worn when you are working near machinery. It is best to wear well-fitting overalls with zipped pockets and safety boots with steel toe-caps.

Lifting equipment should always be checked before use. Never exceed the safe working load in tonnes or kilograms which must be clearly marked on equipment.

Any equipment should be regularly examined by a competent person - at 12 month intervals if used to lift materials, and at six month intervals if lifting accessories for lifting materials such as slings, hooks or equipment used to lift people.

Before undertaking work, always provide support for any lifted object. Axle stands or solid wooden blocks may be used.

Always stop the machine and the tractor before attempting to carry out maintenance work or to free a blockage.

In the workshop, the doors must be high enough to allow for modern equipment, having good lighting is essential, a well-organised workshop reduces injury risk, only fireproof materials are to be used in workshop construction.

Hydraulically-operated machines used to lift more than 1,000kg should be fitted with check valves or some other suitable device to prevent collapse.

The PTO should be greased regularly and should rotate on its bearings. The chain or rope at both ends of the PTO should be clipped together and then clipped to the tractor or machine to prevent it turning.

Water safety

Slurry and water account for 10% of farm deaths according to Teagasc, therefore farmers must be aware of the hazards associated with water courses.

Water Safety Ireland has the following advice around water safety on the farm:

Ponds on farms are often out of view of the house so an adult should always accompany a younger person when feeding ducks or playing.

Slurry pits are not solid enough to stand on. Keep well away as you would quickly sink.

Reeds and grass often obscure the edge of ponds - stay S.A.F.E. (Stay Away from Edges).

The banks of a pond may be weak and could give way under your weight.

Holes or drains left exposed after farm building work should be closed.

Be cautious riding horses near and into water.

You cannot tell the depth of a hole if it is full of water.

Do not play near the edge of a riverbank as it might crumble away suddenly.

Do not retrieve model boats by wading in.

Keep away from uncovered water barrels.

Never walk on ice covered waterways