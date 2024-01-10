Farmers are in "fear of being robbed", one farmer said. \ Philip Doyle.

An Irish Farmers Journal survey of 1,500 farmers has found that 25% (390 farmers) have been impacted by rural crime.

Trespassing was the main crime which was cited by farmers as being an issue on their farm. However, theft and break-ins were also issues.

When asked about their experiences with rural crime, farmers revealed how “frightening and unsettling” it can be and that “no one cares” about it.

One farmer said they were “living with threat of losing [a] GPS kit, with really nothing much we can do about it”. Many farmers reported having petrol and diesel taken from their yards. One survey respondent said “diesel and power tools were stolen after 12 at night and before six in the morning. It’s as if we were being watched; not much support from the gardaí or insurance”.

Rural crime is also having an affect on farmers’ mental state.

“Stolen property from neighbouring farmers keeps me constantly thinking about my farm security,” one farmer said. Another also added that a “quad was stolen, 17 months later family still on high alert at night for a repeat [robbery], and are not sleeping well”.

“Machine parts [were stolen] - reported first theft, but got no reply from gardaí except a letter advising that I could avail of counselling if I required it.” This farmer also said that because of the response from gardaí they “have not reported any other farm thefts to gardaí”.

Issues with dogs

The following are some of the comments farmers provided as a result of numerous complaints about dogs on their property:

“Men coming on to land with dogs and coursing. Leaving gates open. Being abusive when asked to leave.”

“Groups of men with lurchers on the land on several occasions, worrying sheep.”

One farmer said that there was “criminal activity in relation to dogs attacking my sheep”.

One specific problem emerged from the survey for a farmer who said “horse owners are letting their horses into private farmland over the winter months to graze”.

Laws

This farmer suggested that “stricter laws need to be enforced on both dog and horse owners immediately in the rural areas”.

They added that “it’s not very fair that farmers have to obey the rules with movement certs, etc, while some dog and horse owners just go where they want”.

Another farmer said that there were “young lads with dogs on my land and when I asked them to leave they did, but they went into another field and when I called the guards they took two days to arrive”. The same respondent added that the “nearest full time garda station is 22km away, so I rest my case; they do not care”.

Farmers are finding their own ways to try to prevent crime, but it is “very difficult to live with”, they said.

Another farmer said adding that “diesel was stolen so I only buy 500l at a time now and fill all machinery straight away”.