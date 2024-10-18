Damage to already weakened structures is also a possibility for Galway and Mayo.

An orange wind warning is in place for Galway and Mayo this weekend as Storm Ashley makes its way across the country.

The storm will hit these counties from noon on Sunday 20 October and last until 9pm Sunday evening.

Met Éireann has said that the storm will cause coastal flooding, large coastal waves, loose objects to be displaced, fallen trees, very difficult travelling condition as well as dangerous conditions at sea.

Met Éireann has also cautioned that there be power outages as a result of damage to power lines.

Damage to already weakened structures is also a possibility for Galway and Mayo.

Meanwhile, a yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country where there will also be strong and gusty southerly winds, coupled with high spring tides from 10am Sunday morning until midnight.

Met Éireann has also said that there will be coastal flooding, large coastal waves and some fallen trees and branches in these 24 counties.