Gardaí in Co Galway are investigating a fire of criminal nature which took place on new year's eve resulting in the death of a horse.

The alleged arson attack took place at Horan Stud Farm in Claregalway at around 10.20pm last Tuesday night.

Owen Horan's stud farm has been the target of three fires in the past 14 months. This time, a horse died and another is in a critical condition.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, the well-known Galway showjumper, stallion owner and breeder said that his daughter "could have died" while rescuing the other horses from their stables which were ablaze.

'Bad way'

"The horse that was killed was my granddaughter's, she was only after naming him the night before. There's another one in a bad way and we're hoping he'll be OK.

"My daughter and her partner put themselves in serious danger trying to get all the horses out past the blaze. The other horses were burned a bit, but she got them out. She could have easily lost her own life in there from the thick smoke. Her partner was kept in hospital overnight after it.

"It's hard to know what kind of people are out there. It's tough to believe that someone would do a thing like that to animals.

"I don't know what's going to happen now, it's scary. Something has to be done, these guys have killed an animal, they would do the same thing to a human being. They've done our house before as well and as a result my wife is afraid to stay at home on her own."

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, gardaí said: "Anyone, including road users and pedestrians, who was in the Cahergowan area between 9pm and 11pm on 31 December and who observed any unusual activity or may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to contact Oranmore Garda Station on 091-388 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."