Organic growers have called on vegetable buyers to offer winter milk-like bonuses for growing seasonal produce.

One grower said there isn’t enough incentives offered by buyers to negate start-up risks.

“If we look at seasonality from dairy, to secure winter milk, [processors] put in guaranteed premiums. The piece that’s missing is the link-up in the supply chain; the risk is still at the start of supply.”

Another solution suggested was employing a co-ordinator to organise crop schedules between growers. The Department of Agriculture’s head of organics, Jack Nolan said there is a call for such proposals open until 7 March.

“It takes for a group to come together and say ‘this is what we need’, apply to the Department for funding and they’re very likely to get support. Farmers need to empower themselves as well.”

