The Commission is to publish its proposals for the next CAP as early as mid-July.

The IFA has sounded the alarm on the European Commission’s plans to bring forward its initial proposals for the next CAP at the same time as it releases its draft plans for the EU budget beyond 2027.

It had been expected that Brussels’ plans for the next CAP would not be unveiled for months after proposals for the next EU budget cycle were due to be unveiled in July.

However, European Commissioner for Agriculture Christophe Hansen announced on Thursday that the first draft of the new CAP’s proposals and the draft Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) will be announced around the same time.

The IFA’s concern comes as speculation has been mounting the Commission could radically shake-up the way it distributes the EU budget – the MFF – to member states.

The idea has been floated that the EU could ditch having a dedicated, ringfenced CAP budget and instead give each member state a single envelope with room to spend how each sees fit.

“To compound matters, all signs are that the Commission is still hell bent on a single fund structure which, if approved, would be the beginning of the end of CAP as we know it,” IFA president Francie Gorman stated.

“The concerning issue is that we have had little or no consultation on what the new CAP proposals could entail.”

Gorman warned that a single budget per member state and a ditching of a dedicated EU-wide CAP budget could undermine the security provided for the EU’s farm families through the CAP.

The IFA is organising a CAP event on Tuesday 13 May in the Killashee Hotel in Naas at 7.30pm, with Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon as the keynote speaker.

“I would encourage farmers to attend on Tuesday night so we can deliver a message to our Minister that CAP cannot be sacrificed so the EU can instead divert funds to other areas,” Gorman continued.

“A fully-funded CAP is critical to Irish and European farmers which is even more vital now given the geopolitical uncertainties across the globe.”