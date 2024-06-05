Tánasite and leader of Fianna Fáil Micheál Martin must clarify his stance on the retention of the derogation, IFA president Francie Gorman has said. \ Ferdia Mooney

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin must clarify his party’s position on the nitrates derogation, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman has said.

This follows comments by Fianna Fáil’s candidate in the Dublin European constituency Barry Andrews on the RTÉ Prime Time debate on Tuesday night.

“Barry Andrews clearly said he does not support the continuation of the derogation. This is at odds with the position of the Fianna Fáil Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

"Fianna Fáil must clarify their position immediately, so that farmers know exactly what they are voting for on Friday,” Francie Gorman said.

“Ireland has a unique grass-based system. This is why we have a derogation and it is why it should be maintained,” he said.

“It is easy for Dublin-based MEPs to make rules for rural Ireland without any knowledge or experience of the implications of their decisions. Farmers will be annoyed and worried about what they heard last night and the Tánaiste must clear the matter up today,” he said.