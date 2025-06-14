Sisters Elish and Aoife Hannon compete against each other in the Belgian Blue heifer calf class.\ Clare Keogh

Ella O'Donovan of Dunmanway, Co. Cork with Tammy. The pair placed second in the Young Handlers Junior Class. \ Clare Keogh

Micheal Hannon of Co Limerick with Tara his Belgian Blue heifer calf at Cork Summer Show. \ Clare Keogh

Check out these great images from Saturday at Cork Summer Show.

The show is a vibrant blend of farming, food, live entertainment, and family fun, with over 200 events and attractions scheduled across the weekend.

There are free shuttle buses running from key locations around Cork, or make use of the extended Bus Éireann 208 route which will drop visitors right at the showgrounds and pick them up for an easy return journey.

Organised by the Munster Agricultural Society, which celebrates its 220th anniversary this year, the Cork Summer Show is a cornerstone of Ireland’s agricultural and cultural calendar.

Chloe Hegarty of Bandon with Theodore, her Belgian Blue Cross. \ Clare Keogh

Oisin and Emily O’Callaghan, with their pony Elsa. \ Clare Keogh

Zara and Mary Butler from Killenny with pony Danny. \ Clare Keogh

Bridget and John O'Brien with bull Ava. \ Clare Keogh

Madison Mackey and her aunt Bethany from Blarney with Tinkerbell. \ Clare Keogh

Tori O'Connell from Mallow, Co Cork who won the Young Handlers Junior Class. \ Clare Keogh

Micheal Hannon of Co Limerick and other competitors at Cork Summer Show. \ Clare Keogh