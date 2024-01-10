To share your photos with us, go to ifj.ie/yourphotos.
Eighteen-month-old Jimmy Irish feeding his calves in Co Kilkenny. \ James Irish
Myles Spellacy, aged two, reading the paper at his granny’s house in Limerick. \ Michael Spellacy
Cora McGrath takes Croí, the Cocker Spaniel, for a spin on her tractor in Down. \ Catherine McGrath
Michelle Shaughnessy’s Highland cow munching on her dinner in Longford. \ Michelle Shaughnessy
Ciara Lennon, aged eight, with her pet lamb Susie in Fenagh, Co Carlow. \ Valerie Lennon
Fifth year Agricultural Science students catching up on the farming news during their morning class at The High School in Rathgar, Dublin. \ Geoff Langrell
Neasa Mac Cobb wearing the Irish Farmers Journal hat she got from Grandad Martin Varley before heading out herding with him. \ Donnchadh Mac Cobb
Bronagh O’Mahony was all set for the recent Kilbrittain tractor run in Cork. \ Alan O’Mahony
