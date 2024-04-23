Twenty-month-old Seán Melia from Corrandulla, Co Galway, checking over a herd of purebred Galway sheep on his grandad Hubert's farm. \ Cathal Melia
Jax McLucas with his pet lamb Bunny in Donegal. \ Darren McLucas
Georgia, Henrietta and Emily-Jane McElnea all set to help their grandad Robert McElnea on his farm in Monaghan. \ Elizabeth McElnea
Grandad Denis Curran and his three granddaughters keeping an eye on the sheep during lambing season. Katie Curran is more interested in the camera, while her sisters Nova and Nyla are more focused on the lambs. \ Emer Curran
Sénan Munnelly planting potatoes for his 82 year old Grandad Michael Waters in Sligo. \ Daniel Waters
Joanne Reynolds feeding a calf in Scramoge, Co Roscommon. \ Joey Reynolds
Tom Stephenson with his grandson Tommy Stephenson and a lamb reading the Irish Farmers Journal while they have a break from the lambing in Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. \ Susan Stephenson
Rachael Staunton getting plenty of help feeding her Bluefaced Leicester pet lamb from dogs Charlie, Bailey and Sally in Fethard, Co Tipperary. \ Michael Staunton
