The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has questioned whether the Government will need to use privately-owned farmland to reach its rewetting targets.

The association has called on Minister of State for nature, heritage and biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan to provide clarity if Ireland will be able to deliver on requirements under the Nature Restoration Law.

A number of Government ministers have previously said that Ireland can meet its rewetting targets through State land and that farmer rewetting will only be voluntary.

INHFA president Vincent Roddy raised concerns that some agricultural land may be subject to rewetting under recent proposals.

“While the State may have enough lands to meet our rewetting obligations, farmland covered under [Article 11] may also be subject to Article 4 regulations that covers restoration of existing habitats and re-establishment of lost habitats.”

Farm organisations, including the INHFA, are currently engaging in a process to develop a national restoration plan.

Roddy claimed that the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) “conceded” the point around farmland under Article 11 during discussions the association held with them.

“This narrative is clear misdirection because the State obligation they are referring to, only what relates to commitments for rewetting detailed under Article 11 of the [law] and will include approximately 100,000ha,” added Roddy.

“While this is helpful, we must understand that it is a tiny element in the overall land area (and commitments) required, under a law that will impact at least 1.6m hectares of land.”

