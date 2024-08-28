Google had planned to increase its data centre capacity through an expansion of its current Grange Castle site, where it already has two data centres.

Google has been refused permission to build a new data centre at Grange Castle Business Park in south Dublin.

Among the reasons for refusal, South Dublin County Council cited "the existing insufficient capacity in the electricity network and the lack of significant on-site renewable energy to power the data centre".

The new 72,400 square metre data storage facility proposal would have involved the construction of eight data halls on a 50-acre greenfield/brownfield site.

The project would have involved the creation of 800 construction jobs and 50 full-time jobs when operational, but would indirectly contribute 224,250 tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum without any mitigation measures.