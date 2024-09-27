The theft occurred in the Ballymurray area of Co Roscommon.

An Garda Síochána are currently investing the theft of a livestock truck from a yard in the Ballymurray area of Co Roscommon.

It is understood the suspected theft occurred between 5pm Thursday and 5am Friday.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that no arrests have yet been made, but that investigations remain ongoing.

Those with information can contact Roscommon Garda Station.

Separate arrests

Separately, three individuals were arrested on Friday morning as part of ongoing Garda investigations into recent burglaries at residential and commercial premises in Co Roscommon and offences committed in counties Westmeath, Cavan, Meath, Offaly, Dublin and Kildare.

Gardaí from Roscommon, assisted by members from Longford, Cavan, Meath, Kildare and Dublin, arrested two males aged in their 40s and a male juvenile in Dublin in relation to these investigations.