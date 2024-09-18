The new courses are expected to result in an additional 80 vet graduates per year. \ Barry Cronin

There will be new schools of veterinary medicine for both Atlantic Technological University (ATU) and South East Technological University (SETU), with intakes expected from next year.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the ATU school will be located across Donegal and Mountbellew in Galway, while the SETU campus will be in Kilkenny.

The new courses, which are the first outside of University College Dublin (UCD) since the 1970s, are expected to result in an additional 80 vet graduates per year.

Cabinet will be informed this Wednesday of the allocation of €50m in capital expenditure to advance both projects.

Announcement

It is anticipated that Minister for Higher Education Patrick O’Donovan and Taoiseach Simon Harris will make an official announcement alongside Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, at the Ploughing on Wednesday 18 September, following a Cabinet meeting.

The Government hopes the additional student places will reduce the dependency on vet graduates from colleges outside of Ireland.

At the Ploughing on Monday, Taoiseach Simon Harris confirmed there would be more than one vet school awarded and that it would be outside Dublin.

“It is absolutely essential that we expand the amount of veterinary college places we have in Ireland. It is not right and proper that so many young people leave our country to study veterinary medicine, often in eastern Europe, each and every year.

“It’s also not right and proper that in particular parts of the country there are particular challenges in attracting vets,” he said.

Shortlist

Last week, University of Limerick (UL) informed the Higher Education Authority (HEA) it was withdrawing its expression of interest.

University College Dublin (UCD), the only third level institute currently offering veterinary medicine, in an expanded form had also been on the shortlist.

In October 2022, the HEA ran an expression of interest process seeking responses from higher education institutions interested in building capacity.