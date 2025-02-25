Thousands of families were left without electricity, water and phone service for weeks following storm Éowyn. \ Barry Cronin

Sinn Féin has called on the Department of Agriculture to grant an exemption to farmers and landowners to cut trees and hedges where they pose a threat to safety, particularly the ESB network and communications network.

The party's spokesperson on agriculture Martin Kenny highlighted the "devastation" caused by storm Éowyn and the thousands of families that were left without electricity, water and phone service for weeks.

"One of the main factors for these outages was trees falling on power lines and blocking access to power lines.

“Electricity, water, and phone networks are critical infrastructure and, as such, need to be protected," he said.

Exemption

As we approach the 1 March deadline for hedge-cutting and tree felling, Deputy Kenny has asked the Department of Agriculture to grant an exemption to farmers and landowners.

“I understand that it is important to protect birds and wildlife during the nesting season from 1 March to 1 September. However, I believe it is just as important to protect the safety and wellbeing of everyone and ensure that they have access to light, heat and water.

“I would urge Government and the Department of Agriculture to take this suggestion on board," he said.