Six agriculture organisations have re-affirmed their calls for the retention of Ireland’s nitrates derogation.

Dairy Industry Ireland (DII), the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS), Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Macra na Feirme and Meat Industry Ireland (MII) all made the declaration ahead of the visit of EU Commission officials to Ireland this week.

The joint declaration states the importance of the nitrates derogation to the Irish agri-food sector and wider economy.

“The derogation allows our farmers to maximise the advantages of our grass-based system while somewhat balancing the significant economic disadvantages they encounter compared to their European Union (EU) counterparts.

“The removal of the nitrates derogation would have widespread negative economic consequences for Ireland’s rural economy with a potential multi-billion-euro annual economic impact.”

Water quality

The document also sets out its commitment to water quality alongside making agriculture a profitable enterprise.

The Teagasc "Better Farming for Water" programme is referenced as a campaign which is pushing farmers in the right direction; however, it will take time to see the results.

“There will have to be a recognition that there will be a time lag before implemented actions have the desired impact on the ground.

“The implementation of the common objectives will deliver good water quality while also ensuring the family farm model remains not only viable, but sustainable, into the next decade and beyond.”