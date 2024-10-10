An Taoiseach Simon Harris will deliver the keynote address at an IFA farming and food conference at the Curragh Racecourse on Thursday 31 October.

The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will deliver the closing address at the event, entitled 'Farming and Food – a sector worth backing'.

IFA president Francie Gorman said the event comes at a critical time for farming.

“The challenges facing the sector will require concerted action from all stakeholders, specifically the Government,” he said.

He said the viability of farmers will be at the heart of the discussions. With a general election on the horizon, Gorman said there has to be a greater understanding of the very real pressures that exist for farmers.

“From rising costs to increased regulation and tighter margins due to retailer dominance, we have to find a way that rewards those who are putting in the work and investment. If there isn’t a recognition of this, it will be very difficult to convince young people to come into farming,” he said.

Speakers from the sector will address the conference on the main topics that are likely to dominate over the next five years and beyond.