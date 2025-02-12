In Wales, the rise in the number of animals slaughtered due to TB was even more pronounced, with a 27% increase to 12,278 in the 12 months to September 2024. \ Donal O' Leary

Bovine TB trends rose in England in the 12 months to September 2024, with the herd incidence up 0.4% to 7.5% in that time period, according to figures from the British government.

Herd incidence – a measure of new reactor herds as a portion of all herds tested in the last 12 months – in Wales decreased by 0.3% to 6.7% in the same time period.

In England, 21,864 animals were slaughtered due to TB from October 2023 to September 2024. This represents an increase of 12% on the previous 12 months. In Wales, the rise in the number of animals slaughtered due to TB was even more pronounced, with a 27% increase to 12,278 in the 12 months to September 2024.

The number of reactors slaughtered in Wales between October 2023 and September 2024 was the most over a 12-month period since 2009.

Scotland continues to have official TB-free status since 2009, with metrics indicating that TB levels remain very low.

TB trends in Britain

Between 1996 and 2013, there was a general increase in herd incidence in both England and Wales, according to statistics from the British government.

England’s herd incidence remained stable until 2017 and has shown a decreasing trend in the main since, apart from recent figures.

Wales saw a general decline in herd incidence between 2013 and 2020, and it has remained stable since.

Herd incidence in Scotland has remained low and stable since 1996.

In England, the number of animals slaughtered due to TB increased between 1996 and 2018. Since 2018 the number of animals has generally been decreasing in England, barring the most recent figures.

In Wales, the number of cattle slaughtered for TB reasons has generally increased since 1996.

In England and Wales, TB surveillance policy is regionalised in some regards. In February 2024, pre-movement testing was reintroduced for cattle in the low TB area of Wales.

Post-movement testing was introduced for cattle arriving in the intermediate TB areas of Wales from higher-risk areas of England or Wales.