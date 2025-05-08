Sunday night will be mild with further showers or showery outbreaks of rain. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has forecast that Friday evening will be dry and clear for most areas, with a little cloud in parts of the west and southwest with the chance of the odd light shower continuing.

The national forecaster has said that there will be a light southerly or variable breezes with some areas of fog developing.

Lowest temperatures of 3°C to 9°C are expected also, coolest in the southwest.

Saturday

Met Éireann said that any fog will clear through the morning to leave a mostly dry day with spells of sunshine though with some cloud at times and a greater chance of some showers, most likely for Atlantic coastal counties.

There will be highs of 15°C to 19°C in a light southerly or variable breeze.

On Saturday night, it will remain dry and largely clear. Lowest temperatures of 4°C to 9°C are forecast in light variable breezes. Some areas of fog will develop again.

Sunday

The national forecaster said there is some uncertainty in the details of Sunday’s conditions but indications are that it will be mostly dry and sunny at first.

This could turn into showers or showery outbreaks of rain developing through the day with some heavy falls possible.

Temperatures reaching as high as 19°C with a moderate northerly wind developing.

Sunday night will be mild with further showers or showery outbreaks of rain. Temperatures will not fall below 8°C in moderate northeasterly winds, fresher near western coasts.

Management notes

Beef

Adam Woods takes a look at nitrogen application and silage cutting, keeping on top of grass quality in May and getting the important BISS application in on time in the beef management notes.

Dairy

This week in dairy, Aidan Brennan argues that feeding too much meal now will reduce grass quality in subsequent rotations and gives advice on getting stock bulls checked.

Tillage

In the tillage notes, Siobhán Walsh discusses the low disease pressure in crops at present and how weather is ideal for spraying most crops, but not crops like beet.

Sheep

In sheep, Darren Carty notes the upcoming National Sheep Welfare Scheme deadline, the new rule around perennial ryegrass reseeds and the Sheepo 2025 event.