The weekend is to be a settled few days. / Philip Doyle

Friday

The day is to remain cloudy, with only the southwest expected to see some persistent bouts of rain, Met Éireann has forecast.

Otherwise, the day is to stay mostly clear, as temperatures are set to hit 12°C to 15°C.

Saturday

Met Éireann forecasts a day that is cloudy and mostly dry, although there is light rain and drizzle to be expected, along with fog in coastal and some upland areas.

Sunny spells are to develop as temperatures reach highs of 12°C to 16°C, before drizzle kicks in overnight, turning more persistent in some places.

Sunday

Rain is expected to clear on Sunday morning to leave the day mostly dry and bright, with any showers to remain isolated.

Afternoon temperatures are forecast to reach highs of between 11°C and 14°C.

Overnight, the national forecaster has said that some places in the south and east are to expect frost.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods takes a look at the pneumonia situation in sheds, getting minerals into the first of the spring-calving cows, important Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme deadlines and the upcoming Irish Farmers Journal mart demos.

Dairy

Body condition scoring cows, vaccinating replacement stock for respiratory disease and the 21 November Irish Farmers Journal Dairy Day are all covered in Aidan Brennan’s dairy management notes.

Sheep

The sheep notes see Darren Carty outlining post-breeding ram management, the paperwork associated with sending ewes off for temporary grazing and this year’s liver fluke risks.

Tillage

Herbicide applications, slug control, the considerations on whether to spray or not to spray aphicides and the three-crop rule are all discussed by Siobhán Walsh in this week’s tillage notes.