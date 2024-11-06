Body condition

Ground conditions are as good as they have ever been for the time of year, and while rain is forecast for the weekend and early next week, expected quantities are small. Just because it feels more like early October than early November doesn’t make it so, and the calendar can’t be ignored, even if cows are milking well.

The reality is that young cows, thin cows and early calving cows need to be dried off in the coming days if they are to have any chance of calving down in the right body condition score (BCS) next spring. While cows have been in very good BCS this autumn, I have noticed a slippage in some herds over recent weeks. The feeding value in grass has declined, and silage is now a bigger part of most herds’ diets.

The candle can’t be burned at both ends, and the prize for having cows calving down in the right BCS and with plenty of grass to graze next spring is far greater than extending lactation beyond what is sensible in the winter.

First calving cows need 10 to 12 weeks dry, while mature cows need at least eight weeks dry, presuming they are in good BCS.

Those that are in low BCS need a longer time to dry, and they need good quality silage or extra meal during the dry period. Remember, selective dry cow therapy is mandatory, so speak to your vet about what cows need antibiotics and what cows need sealer only.

It’s a good policy to get mastitis samples or high SCC cows sampled for sensitivity tests to identify the best type of dry cow tube to use.

Youngstock

I’m hearing reports of increased respiratory problems in youngstock, particularly those that have been housed in recent weeks. With warm weather, animals that are housed where ventilation is insufficient are more exposed to pneumonia.

Preventative vaccines against IBR and RSV PI3 are available, which offer good protection.

Cattle in sheds need to be closely monitored because they can go downhill rapidly. Even animals out grazing need to be monitored, especially when the weather changes. Keeping this year’s calves out for longer should probably be the priority.

Most farmers are feeding these calves 1.5kg to 2kg of meal per head per day, and unless they are way above target weight they will need this level of meal feeding over the winter.

Dairy Day

Preparations are going well for Dairy Day which is taking place on 21 November in Cork city.

The full line-up of speakers and sessions will be published next week, but it is the place to be for all information on milk prices and dairy markets, what is happening internationally, what’s happening with protected urea and clover, live exports of calves, nitrates derogation changes, slurry storage options, career paths for new entrants and so on.

There are two live competitions, and of course over 80 trade stands in attendance. Tickets are €20 per person and can be purchased online at www.ifj.ie/dairyday24

Use the code DAIRYDAY10 to get €10 off or telephone 01 4199505 to get the discount. Cash and card are accepted on the day and group bookings are welcome.